The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed Tuesday the “Al-Ula Statement” on Arab reconciliation with Qatar, during the 41st Gulf summit, after which he would leave Saudi Arabia and return to the homeland.

In a statement published on her official Facebook page, she said, Egypt’s participation and signature on the statement comes within the framework of its “constant keenness on solidarity between the Arab Quartet countries, and its directive towards unity of ranks, and the elimination of any defects between brotherly Arab countries.”

Egypt appreciates and values ​​every sincere effort made to achieve reconciliation between the countries of the Arab Quartet and Qatar, foremost among which are the efforts of the sisterly State of Kuwait over the past years.

And in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, the work of the 41st Gulf summit, which comes after the State of Kuwait announced that Saudi Arabia has opened the airspace and the land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday evening.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received delegations participating in the 41st Gulf Summit hosted by the city of Al-Ula, northwest of the Kingdom.

His Highness the Emir participated in the 41st Gulf Summit, heading the Qatari delegation participating in the summit.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who heads his country’s delegation to the Gulf summit, also attended.

Also, the Crown Prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived at the summit venue, heading his country’s delegation, on behalf of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, also headed the Sultanate’s delegation to the Gulf summit, on behalf of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also arrived, ahead of his country’s delegation at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry left for Saudi Arabia, heading a delegation to participate in the summit.