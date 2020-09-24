Night demonstrations have renewed in some areas in Egypt for the fourth consecutive day, to demand the departure of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and denounce the procedures and practices of his regime.

The demonstrators expressed their anger and total rejection of the practices and procedures followed by the ruling regime, the last of which was the imposition of the “Reconciliation Law in Building Violations”, whose implementation sparked widespread anger in the country.

The demonstrations took place in the areas of Atfih, Kerdasa, Shobak, Kafr Qandil, and the village of Al-Atf in Giza governorate. According to Al Jazeera Net.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the leader of the coup, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and demanded his departure from power, including “A fearful saying .. Sisi must walk,” “Get out of your homes, Al-Sisi, killing your children,” and other chants.

On the one hand, the security forces dispersed the “Kafr Qandil” demonstration with birdshot and tear gas, and arrested a number of participants in the protest march.

Social media pioneers also shared a video clip indicating an intense security deployment on Faisal Street, Giza Governorate, which is witnessing sporadic demonstrations.

For his part, the artist Mohamed Ali, in a new video clip, thanked the Egyptian citizens who demonstrated against Sisi, calling on them to continue their protest activities until the regime was overthrown.

While the protesters called for the mass crowd and exit on Friday, the hashtag “# Friday_Ager_September 25” was issued a list of the most frequently discussed on “Twitter” in Egypt, to coincide with the online protest with the field protest on the ground.

These protests are rare and for the first time the country has witnessed in nearly a year. It is an extension of the rare demonstrations that took place on September 20, 2019.