Qatar residents need not have any privacy concerns about the Ehteraz app, a very important tool to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and safeguard public health, a senior official assured Wednesday.

“Ehteraz will never undermine the privacy of the users and the stored information will not be kept beyond two months before being deleted forever,” Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of Public Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health, told Qatar TV.

Regarding the need of the Ehteraz app to get access to the photos of the users, he explained it is just a system requirement in various apps aimed at accurately specifying the location of the person in case of any disruption to the transmission.