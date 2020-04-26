Ehteraz, a new smartphone app aimed at enhancing preventive measures and limit the spread of Covid-19 in Qatar, is now available in the Apple App Store, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced.

It will soon be available for Android devices, too, the MoPH tweeted on Saturday.

The app is available for download at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431

“Ehteraz is your trusted smart application to follow up on the latest updates of Covid-19 in Qatar. Ehteraz has been designed and developed in the Ministry of Interior to support all categories of the Qatari community to spread health awareness tips and techniques as well as the protection methods that are necessary to halt the outbreak of coronavirus,” according to the app information page. “This smart tool is also meant to give a hand to those people that are responsible for their families in their endeavours to protect their loved ones, and to support healthcare and related entities in order to protect the safety of individuals and that of the Qatari community.”

Earlier this month, HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater had announced that a new smartphone app would be launched soon.

Besides helping enhance preventive measures and curb the spread of the virus, Ehteraz, which means precaution, will also display the latest developments and official statistics related to Covid-19. The app will also receive awareness and precautionary instructions issued by the official authorities.

The app uses a GPS feature and Bluetooth to perform various services.