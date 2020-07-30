Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that the Eid al-Adha holiday for all financial institutions in the country (banks, currency exchanges, insurance companies, finance, investment, and financial consultants) will start from Thursday, July 30, and end on Tuesday, August 4.
All financial institutions return to work on Wednesday, August 5
Eid al-Adha holiday for financial institutions
