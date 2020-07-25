Al-Wakra Municipality, represented by the Municipal Control Department, implemented campaigns to eliminate some infringements of state property in Al-Wakra City, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 10 of 1987 regarding public and private state property.

The municipality calls on citizens and residents to review the competent authorities in the municipality to obtain the necessary approvals and licenses in the case of building the buildings, according to the conditions and specifications specific to each case and in the case of any inquiries or complaints contacting the number 184.

On the other hand, the Municipality of Al-Shehaniya, represented by the Department of Services Affairs, continued sterilization and disinfection campaigns for the municipal areas, where a campaign was conducted to sterilize and purify neighborhoods and streets in the Jamiliya and Khurayb regions, in order to preserve public health.