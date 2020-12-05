His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, sent a message of thanks and appreciation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, may God protect him, the text of which is:

“His Highness, dear brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, may God protect him, the Emir Sister State of Qatar, may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you. My dear brother, it gives me great pleasure to express my sincere wishes for your Highness, for good health and good health.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to your Highness for the appreciated efforts made by your brother country for the sake of the success of the benevolent endeavors initiated by His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God rest his soul, to contain the Gulf crisis and end it by reaching a final agreement that guarantees solidarity and cohesion for us in unity Our position.

The blessed step that was achieved in reaching an agreement between brothers reflects your highness’s keenness on the gains of our Gulf entity, its unity, cohesion, toughness and its role on the regional and international arenas so that we can work together in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of our peoples and confront the enormous challenges facing us.

With our sincere wishes to the sisterly State of Qatar and its generous people for continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of your Highness.