His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, expressed his great happiness and satisfaction at the historic achievement that has been achieved through the continuous and constructive efforts that have been made recently to reach a final agreement to resolve the dispute that arose between the brothers, through which all parties affirmed their keenness on solidarity, cohesion and Gulf and Arab stability.

His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait said, according to the Kuwait News Agency today, that the agreement reflected the aspiration of the concerned parties to achieve the supreme interests of their people in terms of security, stability, progress and well-being.

He added, “While expressing our happiness for this achievement, we recall with appreciation the benevolent and constructive efforts of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God rest his soul, who led these efforts since the first day of the conflict and who laid the foundations for that agreement so that the efforts of His Highness, may God have mercy on him, remain in our deepest conscience And in the pages of our history. “

His Highness added, “We extend our congratulations and appreciation to my brothers, Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses for their keenness to achieve this blessed historic step for the good of our children and to achieve their aspirations and to all friends in the world for their support for the mediation efforts made by the State of Kuwait, which was appreciated by us.”

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, also thanked and appreciates US President Donald Trump for his supportive efforts, which reflect the commitment of the United States of America in preserving the security and stability of the region.