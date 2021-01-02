The Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed optimism for “the blessed meeting that will bring together with his brothers, Their Majesties and Highness es, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and Arab and Gulf solidarity to face the challenges in the region.”

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) stated that this came during his reception today, Friday, to Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as he briefed His Highness on the results of his tour to a number of Gulf Cooperation Council countries carrying written messages from His Highness.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed his satisfaction with the results of the tour.