Ministry of Labour finds 1,855 violations during 10 days of inspection

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) is continuing with its inspection campaign of workers’ housing in the country’s residential neighbourhoods to estimate the number of people each unit accommodates and remove the excess workers.

Being run in co-ordination with the ministries of interior and municipality and environment, the campaign is based on Law No. 22 of 2019 amending some provisions of Law No. 15 of 2010 banning workers’ camps within family residential areas, HE the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs’ Decision No. 18 of 2014 determining the conditions and specifications for appropriate housing for workers as well as HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment’s Decision No. 105 of 2020, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports.

Between April 20 and 29, 417 housing units were inspected and 1,855 violations by companies were registered, according to QNA. Most of these companies are engaged in businesses such as cleaning, limousine services, restaurants and contracting.

The campaign covers different parts of Doha, such as Najma, Mansoura, Bin Dirham, Old Salata, Al Riffa and Old Al Ghanim, in addition to market areas such as Al Asmakh Street, Abdullah Bin Thani Street, Msheireb, Doha, Freej Abdulaziz and Muntazah.

Following the inspection , notices are served mentioning details such as the inspection date and the capacity of each accommodation.

Tenants and companies are advised to rectify their conditions within one week from the date of inspection and vacate the excess number of workers to match the capacity of each unit of accommodation, QNA adds.

If companies do not comply by making the necessary amendments within a week of receiving the notice, strict measures will be taken in this regard, the report states.

The owners of the violating housing units will be referred to the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, while the violating companies will be referred to the relevant security authorities.

The labour ministry has also been raising awareness of precautionary and preventive measures in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in workplaces and workers’ accommodation. It launched the ‘Conscious’ campaign targeting employers and expatriate workers in several languages, in co-ordination with various departments, for reporting violations pertaining to the safety of workers in housing units and workplaces.

Violations can be reported at the ministry’s hotline 40280660.