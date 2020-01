Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality has carried out a drive to evict encroachments on state property in its limits. The drive was initiated in co-operation with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). The officers supervised the demolition of a building that was functioning without license. The municipality has appealed to the public to approach the authorities to get necessary approvals and licenses for buildings. In case of any queries or complaints, they can call 184.

Source:gulf-times.com