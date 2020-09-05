More than 91 tons of asphalt were poured continuously over 242 hours

Despite the current conditions and the great challenges, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) continues to achieve achievement after achievement and continue to strive to promote economic and social growth in Qatar, as the authority has achieved a new achievement by registering two world records in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest connected bicycle path and the longest piece of asphalt Line it up continuously.

The achievements of the authority that never sleeps confirm its slogan “Qatar deserves the best” stemming from the belief of all who live on the homeland that Qatar truly deserves to be the best.

Characteristics of the asphalt segment

It is about 25 km long and 28 meters wide.

It was paved without any joints by continuously pouring more than 91 tons of asphalt over a 242-hour period without stopping work (more than 10 days), to cover more than 700 thousand square meters of asphalt.

The International Asphalt Roughness Index (IRI) for Al Khor Road has a value of less than 0.9.

success factors

3 Asphalt plants operate 24 hours a day, with a production capacity of 800 tons per hour

3 asphalt pavers (Paver) for simultaneously paving all tracks without longitudinal joints, while ensuring non-stop work