Entry Ban and Visa Restrictions imposed to halt COVID-19

The government has recently enacted strict immigration measures in an attempt to tackle growing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Foreign nationals (regardless of nationality) are currently banned from entering Qatar. Qatari nationals may enter Qatar, but are subject to 14-day quarantine period. Passengers transiting through the airport in Doha are allowed to continue their journey, provided that they have valid documents for their next destination. GCC nationals (including Qatari nationals) are no longer permitted to use their national identity card to travel and must use their passport.

The following visa restriction measures are now in place:

no new entry visa applications (i.e. work visa, business visa, family visa) are processed for applicants of all nationalities in Qatar Financial Centre Free Zone (QFC);

no new residence permit applications are processed for applicants of all nationalities in the QFC;

all Qatar Visa Centres are closed until further notice; and

suspension of all in-person immigration applications submission.

