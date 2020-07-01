Within the framework of the implementation of the second phase of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the Permanent Committee for Industrial Area Affairs has decided to cancel the entry and exit points to and from the Industrial Area starting Wednesday, the Government Communications Office (GCO) said Tuesday.

All the preventive measures like wearing of masks, reduced bus capacity to half, and the downloading and activation of the Ehteraz application will continue, in order to ensure the health and safety of the area’s residents, visitors, and community members.

“It must be emphasised that the easing of restrictions does not mean the virus has disappeared. All members of society should continue to take precautions and follow recommended guidelines to ensure the successful implementation of the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed in Qatar, with the aim of returning to normal life,” the GCO statement added.