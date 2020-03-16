QNA Doha

Qatar has decided to suspend visa on arrival for travelers from a number of European countries, effective from Sunday until further notice.

The Government Communications Office (GCO) said the step is part of the precautionary measures taken by Qatar to limit the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and as an extension to previous decisions on suspending travel from certain countries.

The decision includes suspending entry for citizens of Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, as well as all others traveling from these countries.

Individuals intending to travel from these four countries who are in possession of a Qatar residence permit are excluded from this decision, provided that they stay in a quarantine facility for 14 days as per the local procedures, according to the statement issued by the Government Communications Office.

It has also been decided to temporarily suspend entry to Qatar from Sudan. This restriction includes those who are in possession of a visa on arrival or a Qatar residence permit.

Qatar continues to urge citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.

These precautionary measures may be subject to further updates based on the latest guidance of the national health authorities and international organizations regarding the spread of Covid-19, in order to ensure the safety of all residents of Qatar.