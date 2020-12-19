Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed, in a phone call, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ways to develop Turkish-European relations.

The Turkish Presidency’s Communication Department stated, in a statement, that Erdogan and Merkel discussed issues that would strengthen bilateral relations, and Turkey and the European Union relations in the next stage.

She explained that President Erdogan expressed to the German Chancellor Turkey’s desire to open a new page in its relations with the European Union .. warning that those seeking to fabricate a crisis in Turkish-European relations could harm this opportunity for the positive agenda and mutual benefit.