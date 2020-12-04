Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed, in a phone call today, with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, ways to strengthen relations between the two countries, and regional developments.

The Turkish presidency stated, in a statement, that Erdogan confirmed, during this phone call, that the conflict in the Karabakh region has entered a new phase with the armistice agreement in the region, stressing the importance of avoiding any action that would threaten Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Turkish President made it clear that peace and stability in Karabakh will bring new opportunities that will benefit the countries of the region, including Armenia.

For his part, the Iranian president stressed the importance of developing and deepening Turkish-Iranian relations in all fields, and President Rouhani also referred to the Karabakh crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling for the need to prevent the penetration of militants in the region to prevent problems in it.