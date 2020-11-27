Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had held a constructive meeting with his dear brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and the delegation accompanying him, in addition to signing a number of agreements between the two countries.

The Turkish President added – on his official account on Twitter – we will continue to strengthen our solidarity in all fields with the brotherly Qatari people, with whom we have strong friendly relations.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, had discussed with his brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, earlier today, the strategic cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, especially political, economic, investment, defense, energy, education, transportation and sports.

The sixth session of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee, held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara today, discussed the results of the joint Supreme Committee’s work in its past years and aspects of strengthening and developing its close work in the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

After that, His Highness, the Emir of the country, and his brother, His Excellency the Turkish President, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to buy a share from Istinye Park Commercial Complex, a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Investment Authority and Halek Elton Company regarding potential joint investment in the Golden Horn project, and a memorandum to buy a share from the Istanbul Stock Exchange, And a sale and purchase agreement for the Antalya Port of Ortadogu between Global Liman and Qtyerminalz, and a memorandum of understanding between the Free Zones Authority and the Turkish Ministry of Trade on cooperation and joint promotion activity in the field of free zones.