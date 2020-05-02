The General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that the Establishment Card (computer card) of all entities will be renewed automatically without having to approaching the directorate.

This decision is in line with the precautionary measures taken in the State to limit the spread of Covid-19, the MoI has tweeted.

An accompanying infographic explains that the automatic renewal is subject to the following:

* The expiration date must be on or after January 1, 2020

* The renewal will be for two months, starting on May 1, 2020

* The due fees will be settled later

Last updated: May 02 2020 01:31 AM