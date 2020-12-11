EU Vaccine Regulator Hacked for Pfizer/BioNTech Info

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says it was hacked by persons unknown. Data was stolen about the regulatory submission for BNT162b2—the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and manufactured by Pfizer.

It’s just the latest in a long list of recent reports about state-sponsored hacks on vaccine-related organizations. And it’s making people’s blood boil (which doesn’t sound too healthy).

