Exceptional Entry Permit can now be extended for 30 days

Doha

Holders of expired Exceptional Entry Permits can now extend their permits’ validity for 30 days from the extension application date, according to information available on the Qatar Portal website.

The Exceptional Entry Permit to Qatar service is being provided since August 1 to enable residents of the country, who are stuck abroad due to travel restrictions imposed in view of Covid-19, to return to Qatar.

The permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and has to be applied for exclusively through Qatar Portal.