It is a temporary service that is provided to residents of the State of Qatar who are unable to return to the country because of the restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

This service allows employers, whether individuals or companies, government or private sector, to apply for an entry permit for residents and their family members holding QIDs to enable them to return to the State of Qatar.

Online Instruction Steps

Create new account on Qatar Portal or log in to your existing account (if available).

Click on “Apply for Exceptional Entry Permit”.

Read terms and conditions and prepare all required attachments before starting the application.

Enter application page and fill in required information correctly and completely as shown in passport.

Enter your email correctly to receive approval on your application.

Print permit and keep copy of it and a copy of quarantine undertaking to be presented to airport officials.

Terms and Conditions

The Permit:

The employer may apply for an “exceptional entry permit” for Qatar residents. An application for an entry permit can be submitted through Qatar Portal website as of August 1, 2020. The “exceptional entry permit” service is available for residents and family members. The validity of the entry permit is one month from the date of its issuance. In the event of expiration, a new application can be submitted. The holder of the permit must download EHTERAZ application upon arrival. In the event that the resident is coming from a low-risk country, a proof of stay for 7 consecutive days in the country from which the person is coming is required because the person is considered to be coming from a low-risk country. The competent authorities reserve the right to accept or reject the permit application in accordance with the conditions and requirements of issuing the permits. The applicant must acknowledge that all data and information stated in the entry permit application are correct. If any discrepancy or misinformation is proved, legal liabilities for the same will apply, in accordance with the regulations and laws of the State of Qatar. Establishment data shall be updated at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs before submitting the application. The Wage Protection System must be adhered to. There shall be existing projects and justifiable reasons for return.

Categories:

Expatriate Workers:

The employer must apply for an entry permit.

Family Members:

If the sponsor is in the country, he/she can apply for an entry permit for his/her family members directly through Qatar Portal.

If the sponsor is outside the country, he/she must obtain an entry permit from his/her employer first. Only after obtaining the permit, the sponsor can apply for his/her family members through Qatar Portal.

Children:

Newborns up to 6 Months:

Entry permit: This category is not required to apply for an entry permit. A visa upon arrival will be granted.

Quarantine: This category and all accompanying family members are excluded from the hotel quarantine. Home quarantine is applicable, regardless of the country individuals of this category are coming from.

Resident Children:

Entry permit: This category must apply for an entry permit.

Quarantine: Children aged 0 to 5 years old exclusively and their accompanying family members are excluded from the hotel quarantine. Home quarantine is applicable, regardless of the country individuals of this category are coming from.

Other Categories:

Citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries: This category does not need to apply for an entry permit to enter the State of Qatar.

Resident Students: The concerned universities can apply for entry permits for students through Qatar Portal. General terms and conditions apply to this category.

Terms for Those Coming from Low-risk Countries / Other Countries:

First: Low-risk Countries: (Click on the list of low-risk countries and accredited health centers)

People coming from low-risk countries should:

Conduct COVID-19 test in an approved hospital (if any) within a period not exceeding 48 hours from the date of departure, and submit a hard copy of the examination certificate upon arrival. In the case the COVID test is not conducted in the departure country, the test will be conducted at the airport upon arrival. The applicant must upload proof of staying in a low-risk country for 7 days or more. If the expatriate resides less than 7 days in a low-risk country, they will be considered as coming from other countries (not low-risk) and will be treated accordingly.

Note: The permit will be automatically canceled if there is discrepancy in the entered data of the country passengers came from.

Second: Other Countries

Those who come from other countries (outside the list of low-risk countries) should comply with the following:

Hotel reservation in one of the hotels designated and approved for quarantine for one week from the date of arrival Conducting a COVID test at the airport (In the event the result is positive, the expatriate will be directed for isolation, and if the test result is negative, a compulsory period of one week is spent in the quarantine hotel) Permit holders must adhere to hotel quarantine and all followed procedures, including maintaining social distancing. In the event the resident fails to commit, the hotel quarantine will be extended for another period of 7 days

Note: The permit will be automatically canceled if there is discrepancy in the data of the country passengers came from.

The documents that residents must possess upon arrival at the airport

Passport Qatar residence card Entry permit Hotel quarantine undertaking COVID examination certificate: In the event of coming from low-risk countries, a hard copy of the medical examination, conducted within a period not exceeding 48 hours in one of the accredited hospitals (if any), must be presented to concerned officials at the airport. Copy of the hotel reservation for quarantine: In the event of coming from other countries, a hard or soft copy of the residence reservation must be submitted in one of the hotels approved for the quarantine.

Hotel Booking

To confirm the approved hotel booking, please visit “Discover Qatar” website.

In some special cases, as identified by the authority concerned with the quarantine, hotel quarantine may be changed to a home quarantine on arrival. In such cases, the concerned permit holder will be required to spend a mandatory period of 3 days in the hotel, and complete the remaining quarantine period at home as deemed appropriate by the relevant authority.

Note: The approved hotel should be booked before booking the ticket.

Additional Information

For more information, please call on 109 inside Qatar or +974 44069999 outside Qatar.