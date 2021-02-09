Doha – Qena:

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call yesterday evening, with His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Yunus Al-Manfi, Chairman of the Council of the Interim Executive Authority in the sisterly State of Libya, congratulating him on his victory at the presidency of the Council, wishing him success and repayment and the brotherly Libyan people further progress and development . His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi also stressed during the call the position of the State of Qatar in support of the security and stability of Libya.