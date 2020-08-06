A Doha Criminal Court has sentenced an expatriate man to three years in jail and a fine of QR200,000 and subsequent deportation for possessing the illicit drug hashish for the purpose of trade.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the issue started when the security authorities concerned got a tip off. After investigations, the legal procedures were taken to spot the convict, search his vehicle and arrest him.

Upon a thorough search, two packages wrapped in plastic were found with him. They contained hashish. More hashish was found at his accommodation, in addition an electronic scale.

During police interrogation, he admitted owning the illicit drug for both personal use and selling to others.