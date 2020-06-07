Doha

The Pravasi Co-ordination Committee, a Kerala based expatriates’ collective, has urged the Indian embassy to take the necessary steps for providing an adequate number of repatriation flights to help Indian expatriates in need go home.

“The present number of flights is inadequate to meet the needs of Indian expatriates. More flights should be allocated through the Vande Bharat Mission,” the committee functionaries urged the embassy through a memorandum.

The committee has also requested that top priority be given to deserving persons while selecting Vande Bharat Mission beneficiaries. “Along with aged persons, pregnant women and the sick, those who lost their jobs also deserve consideration,” the memorandum said.

At a meeting, the committee sought steps to resolve complaints regarding the selection of beneficiaries. It also urged that the names of beneficiaries be published on the embassy’s official website.

Advocate Nizar Kochery presided over the meeting. General convener V C Mashood, convener Pradosh, S A M Basheer, K C Abdul Latheef, Sameer Eramala, K Abdul Kareem and M P Shafi Haji also attended