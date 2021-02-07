Economic and financial experts and observers of economic affairs have expressed their broad optimism for the new year 2021 for the growth that the Qatari economy can achieve during it, based on a number of internal stimuli and external factors, stressing the strength of the Qatari economy, which was able to overcome many challenges and turns during the past period, pointing to the effects The Corona crisis and its repercussions on all economies at the regional, regional and global levels.

They said that the Qatari economy is supported by the driving force of the state, with the availability of infrastructure of technology and financial solvency, as well as the strength and durability of local financial centers that make the market witness a recovery despite the disturbing repercussions we are witnessing at the regional and global level, pointing to the positive outlook by the International Monetary Fund for the economy In a previous report, he emphasized the positiveness of the Qatari local indicators during the two years, and Qatar’s ability to motivate entrepreneurs to achieve productivity and build an appropriate ground of financing and logistical support, and the world is currently witnessing a reorganization and vision of the global system at the general level, which can improve A lot of the economy’s performance at the global level. They said that based on these indicators, it can be said that Qatar will enter the current year 2021 with a number of very positive and uplifting engines for the economy, as it is expected that the economy will achieve a growth of up to 3.5%, compared to growth rates at a minimum of 2.7%.

Global economy

The economist and financial expert d. Abdullah Al-Khater expressed his optimism in the new year 2021 for the gains that global economies could achieve, especially the Qatari local economy, as a result of the positive factors surrounding it at home and what could be reflected in positive external factors that reinforce internal factors.

Especially regional, just as the United States' return to the nuclear agreement will be a supportive and positive factor for the return of Gulf projects, and it enables it to work efficiently. The economist Dr. Abdullah Al-Khater said that, based on these indicators, it can be said that Qatar will enter the current year 2021 with a number of very positive and uplifting engines for the economy, as it is expected to achieve a growth of up to 3.5%, compared to growth rates at a minimum of 2.7%. He concluded that 2021 will be a good year for the global economy, and a return to good activity. He added: The Corona epidemic may be suspended until the first quarter of this year, but the second quarter will be better and achieve growth rates that will be the highest compared to what came before it.

Current conditions

The economist and university professor Dr. said. Rajab Ismail The Qatari economy is in a comfortable condition despite the current pressuring conditions on the regional and global economies. He attributed this to many positive factors surrounding our economy, including internal and external factors, including the atmosphere of Gulf reconciliation, which spread an atmosphere of optimism in the region, which confirms the great influence of the Gulf region as a whole on the regional and global economic conditions. He said that the Qatari economy is relying on many achievements that support it, among them the realistic budget that is being implemented now, which was generous and helped achieve some savings, as it included the continuation of the completion of previous projects, and the announcement of new promising projects added to the existing ones, in a way that supports the economy And revive its growth rates, and many products will enter the local market, along with many food, agricultural and other industries that have been established as pilot projects.

Solvency

The observer and observer of economic affairs, Engineer Ali Abdullah Behzad, expected that the Qatari economy in 2021 would witness better performance than previous years, which had negative effects as a result of successive crises that struck the world, most notably the Covid-19 epidemic, and said that the Qatari economy is supported by the driving force of the state, and the availability of infrastructure from Technology and financial solvency, as well as the strength and durability of local financial centers that made the market witness a recovery despite the worrying repercussions we are witnessing, and he drew the positive outlook by the International Monetary Fund for the Qatari economy, as he indicated in a previous report of the positivity of Qatari local indicators during the two years, and Qatar’s ability to stimulate Entrepreneurs in achieving productivity and building an appropriate ground of financing and logistical support, as well as benefiting from increasing the number of farms, companies and food factories, which constituted an added value to the national economy.He added that the economic indicators issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority also confirm the strength of local production, as evidenced by the statistical figures that recorded a remarkable increase in commercial and industrial exports despite the repercussions of the epidemic that caused large numbers of factories to be closed and production disrupted for a period of months. Engineer Ali Abdullah Behzad emphasized that the local strategy Which outlines future visions for the national economy has succeeded in setting phased paths for commercial and industrial production, which reflected positively on aspects of human, environmental and social activity, in addition to the strength of the financial infrastructure and its help to overcome crises, especially since the budget decided by the state for the years 2021-2022 focuses on supporting sectors Productivity and entrepreneurs who seek to open new outlets or markets within the region.Financial reports also indicate that the Qatari budget for the year 2021 is conservative or carefully studying its steps, and this is not considered a weakness, but rather to walk with flexible and accurate steps. The economic world has a worrying outlook, because the epidemic has entered many stages that affected various aspects of activities after returning to work. However, carefully designing strategies based on steps that are implemented one by one helps the state avoid falling into caveats.