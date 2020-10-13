“Discover Qatar” and “Qatar Holidays”, affiliated to the Qatar Airways Group, announced the extension of quarantine requirements and packages to all those coming from abroad, including citizens, residents and visa holders, for all arrival dates until December 31 instead of October 31. .

“Discover Qatar” and “Qatar Holidays” advised all travelers wishing to return to Qatar not to make any reservation for quarantine packages without meeting the stated conditions, the most prominent of which is obtaining approval to travel to Qatar for residents, and knowing the type of quarantine that the traveler will be required to complete. .

“Discover Qatar” clarified that it does not participate in the process of extracting the exceptional entry permit for residents and cannot assist with any inquiries about this matter.