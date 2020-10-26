The Qatar portal and the Qatar government account on Twitter announced the extension of the expired exceptional entry permit to the State of Qatar for a period of 30 days.

According to the Qatar government account on Twitter, holders of expired exceptional entry permits can extend the validity of their permits for a period of 30 days, from the date of submitting the extension request.

It is a condition that the previous approved permit has expired, and that the owner of the permit is not inside the country.

The exceptional entry permit service to the State of Qatar is a temporary service that is provided to residents who are currently outside the State of Qatar and who were unable to return to the country due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The service allows applicants (individuals and companies from the government or private sector) to submit entry permit applications for residents who are currently outside the country and their family members who hold Qatari residency cards to be able to return to the State of Qatar.

The entry permit is valid for one month from the date of its issuance, and in the event of its expiration, it is possible to apply for a permit extension.