Extreme poverty rising for first time since 1998 – World Bank report

By: Kate MOODY 9 min

Extreme poverty is rising across the globe for the first time in over two decades in 2020. The World Bank says 150 million people are facing extreme povery, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The report’s lead author, Carolina Sánchez-Páramo, tells France 24 about the new poor and growing inequality.