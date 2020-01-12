ExxonMobil Foundation has contributed QR1.8mn to a school construction project overseen by Education Above All Foundation (EAA) for the second year running.

The contribution announcement was made during the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020 award ceremony yesterday.

The donation is ExxonMobil’s third to the project, with a total of $2mn having been contributed since 2018.

To date, the foundation’s partnership with EAA has helped launch the initiative in Angola, and is supporting the construction of 25 new primary schools in the country in collaboration with Rise International, a press statement notes.

The project is part of the Educate A Child (EAC) programme, which operates under the EAA umbrella to provide out-of-school children faced with barriers to education, including poverty, cultural barriers and conflict-affected environments, with an opportunity for a full course of quality primary education.

Saleh al-Mana, vice-president and director of Government and Public Affairs, ExxonMobil Qatar, presented the ceremonial donation cheque to Ousman Camara and Noof al-Jafairi, EAA Youth Advisory Board members during the tournament’s closing session.

They were joined by Nasser bin Ghanim al-Khelaifi, president of Qatar Tennis Federation, and Alistair Routledge, president and general manager, ExxonMobil Qatar.

“Like Education Above All, at ExxonMobil Qatar we’re strong believers in the power of education to transform lives. Our partnership with the organisation has been so successful, and we’re pleased to continue to support its critical mission of providing quality early education to children around the world so they can improve their quality of life and fulfil their aspirations for a better future,” said al-Mana.

Fahad al-Sulaiti, chief executive officer at EAA, noted: “Sport and education carry the inherent ability to empower individuals. Each can provide opportunities to develop personality and build self-esteem, and provide a pathway to a prosperous life. We thank ExxonMobil Foundation for their support and dedicate this gesture to all the children who will enjoy social mobility as a result of this donation.”

Mary Joy Pigozzi, executive director of Educate A Child, added: “ExxonMobil Foundation’s generous contribution will help reduce the numbers of children in selected countries who are currently missing out on their right to a quality primary education in some of the world’s most marginalised communities. On behalf of each of these children, we extend our thanks to ExxonMobil for enabling them to fulfil their right to education.”

ExxonMobil, alongside EAC and its partner, Unicef, is currently working in Nigeria to enrol more than 500,000 out-of-school children and in Angola with their partner, Rise International, where 24,000 primary schoolchildren will be given access to education through the construction of new schools.

EAA was established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to build a global movement that contributes to human, social and economic development through quality education.

ExxonMobil is “committed to help develop a competitive workforce that can sustain Qatar’s future knowledge-based society; as put forth by Qatar National Vision 2030 and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani”, the statement adds.

Source:gulf-times.com/