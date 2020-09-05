The weekly real estate report issued by the Reports and Market Research Department of Ezdan Real Estate Company monitored the circulation of space lands by buying and selling during the period from August 23 to 27, where 74 various transactions were recorded between vacant land and mixed-use land, with a total turnover of more than 302.4 million Qatari riyals, while Buildings of all kinds, between housing, residential buildings, complexes and towers, registered 73 real estate deals, with a total value of 310.2 million riyals.

The following is a breakdown of the real estate trading movement and the volume of sales that were registered during the period from 23 – 27 August 2020 AD. According to the Qatari Ministry of Justice, the Real Estate Registration Department documented 147 real estate sales with a total value of approximately 612.6 million riyals, and the operations were distributed among 8 municipalities: The municipality of Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Al Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Sheehaniya, Al Daayen and Al Wakra included vacant lands, housing units, multi-use buildings, multi-use space and residential buildings.

Al-Daayen municipality acquired the highest deal in terms of value by selling a mixed-use plot of land in the Lusail area on an area of ​​16,364 square meters at a price per square foot that recorded 340 Qatari riyals, bringing the total deal to more than 59.8 million Qatari riyals, while Umm Salal recorded the second highest deal. In terms of value, through the sale of a plot of mixed-use vacant land in the Al-Kharaitiyat area on an area of ​​3295 square meters, at a price per square foot of 1342 Qatari riyals, with a total of more than 47.6 million Qatari riyals, while Al-Rayyan municipality witnessed the sale of a residential complex in the Loaib area On an area of ​​5846 square meters, the deal was completed at a foot price of 636 Qatari riyals, for the deal to be recorded at 40 million riyals.

The following is a detailed reading of the size and number of buy and sell deals during the aforementioned week, according to the Real Estate Registration Department bulletin:

Al Daayen Municipality:

Al-Daayen municipality ranked first in terms of the volume of sales that took place during the week, according to the real estate bulletin, as the municipality recorded sales with a total value of approximately 200.2 million Qatari riyals, out of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, i.e. 33% of the total value The traded real estate, distributed among 47 real estate swaps in the areas of Al-Khaisa, Ibb, Al-Sakhama, Umm Qarn, Jeryan Jnahat, Sumaysimah, Leaibab, Lusail, and the average price of a square foot reached 352 Qatari riyals, and it was the highest transaction in terms of value through selling A mixed-use plot of land in the Lusail area on an area of ​​16,364 square meters, at a price per square foot, which recorded 340 Qatari riyals, bringing the total deal to more than 59.8 million Qatari riyals, in addition to a number of other deals that contributed to the rise of the municipality to the first place in terms of trading volume Real estate during the week.

Doha Municipality:

The municipality of Doha recorded the second highest real estate circulation rate during the week before last, as the value of properties sold in the municipality amounted to approximately 126.8 million riyals, which is 21% of the total real estate traded at the state level, while the average price of a square foot was recorded at 723 Qatari riyals. 30 real estate pledges are distributed among the areas: New Salata, Al Thumama, Al Ghanim Al Ateeq, The Pearl, Al Markhiya, Al Ateeq Airport, Umm Ghuwailina, Umm Lakhba, Hazm Al Markhiya, Duhail, Legtaifiya, Khalifa City South, Khalifa City North, Nuaija.

Al-Rayyan Municipality:

Al-Rayyan municipality ranked third in terms of the value of real estate traded during the week, which recorded a total value of approximately 119.2 million Qatari riyals, or 20% of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, distributed among 21 real estate pledges in the regions of Izghawa, New Rayan, Al-Rayyan Al-Ateeq, Al-Sheehaniya, Al-Azizia, Al-Gharafa, Al-Ma’rad, Al-Maamoura, Ain Khaled, Gharafat Al-Rayyan, Fareej Al-Murra, Loaib, Merikh, and Muaither, while the average price per square foot reached 449 Qatari riyals.

Umm Slal Municipality:

With a real estate value of approximately 88.5 million Qatari riyals, Umm Salal municipality ranked fourth in terms of real estate deals that were registered according to the real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, i.e. 14% of the total value of traded real estate distributed among 21 real estate deals in Al-Kharaitiyat, Umm Al-Amad, Umm Salal Ali, Umm Salal Muhammad, Umm Abiriya areas, and the highest deal was the sale of a mixed-use space plot in the Al-Kharaitiyat area on an area of ​​3295 square meters, at a price per square foot of 1342 Qatari riyals, with a total of more than 47.6 Million Qatari Riyals.

Al Wakra Municipality:

The municipality of Al Wakrah ranked fifth in terms of the total value of real estate sold during the past week, as it recorded sales operations of approximately 32.4 million Qatari riyals, or 5% of the total value of real estate traded nationwide distributed over the two areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, through 14 Real estate pledge, at an average price per square foot of 306 Qatari riyals, and the operations came in the form of 11 vacant land transactions and 3 residences only, and no other form of real estate was ever traded.

Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality:

The municipality of Al Khor and Al Dhakhira was ranked sixth in terms of the value of real estate sold during the week, according to the Real Estate Bulletin of the Real Estate Registration Department, through the conclusion of 9 real estate deals in the Al Khor and Al Thakhira areas, with a total value of approximately 24.4 million Qatari riyals, and the average price per square foot reached 213 Qatari riyals.

North Municipality:

The municipality of the North came in seventh place, which recorded six sales of one residence and five plots of vacant land in the areas of Aba Al-Dhalouf and Al-Ruwais, with an average price per foot reaching 146 Qatari riyals, meaning a total of deals across the municipality amounted to approximately 19.6 million Qatari riyals.

Al Sheehaniya Municipality:

Finally, the Al Sheehaniya municipality ranked eighth and last by registering only one deal whose value did not exceed 1.5 million riyals in the Sheehaniya area for a residence on an area of ​​749 square meters and a value of 186 Qatari riyals per square foot.