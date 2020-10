Ezdan Holding Group announced that it will hold a conference by phone directed to investors to discuss the financial results for the third quarter in 2020, on Thursday 15 October at 2:00 pm Doha time, and the group achieved in the first half a net profit of 172 million riyals compared to 421 million riyals for the same period From last year, the return on the group’s share was 0.06 riyals, compared to 0.16 riyals during the same period last year.