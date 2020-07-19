The weekly real estate report issued by the reports and market research department at Ezdan Real Estate Company monitored the acquisition of housing and residential buildings on the largest share of the real estate trading volume during the past week by 53 transactions and total sales amounted to 225.6 million riyals, while the land registered 67 real estate deals at 191.4 million Qatari riyals The following is a breakdown of the movement of real estate circulation and the volume of sales that were registered during the period from 5 to 9 July 2020 AD. The Real Estate Registration Department at the Qatari Ministry of Justice has documented 121 real estate sales, with a total value of approximately 455.4 million riyals, and the operations distributed over 8 Municipalities are:The municipality of Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Doha, Al Rayan, Shamal, Shehaniya, Al Daein and Al Wakra, which included space lands, housing units, multi-use buildings, multi-use space, and residential buildings. At a price per square foot, it reached 2456 Qatari riyals, with a total of 49.6 million Qatari riyals, while Doha Municipality recorded the second highest record deal by selling a multi-use building in the Al Sadd area on an area of ​​1248 square meters and the deal was completed at an advance price of 2866 riyals Country to register the transaction 38.5 million riyals, while the Al-Daayen municipality witnessed the lowest real estate deal in terms of value to sell a piece of empty land on an area of ​​205 square meters at a price of square feet that did not exceed 193 riyals. During the aforementioned week, according to the Real Estate Registration Department flyer.

Doha Municipality Doha

Municipality was ranked first in terms of volume of sales that took place during the week according to the real estate bulletin, where the municipality recorded sales with a total value of approximately 168.7 million Qatari riyals, out of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, or 37% of The total value of real estate circulated, distributed on 26 real estate sales in the areas of Al Thumama, Al Sadd, Al Ghanim Al Ateeq, Al Hilal, Umm Ghuwailina, Dahil, Unayzah, Fareej Al Asiri, Fereej Al Nasr, Fereej Bin Omran, Lokatifia, Musheireb, Nuaija, and the average price per square foot A price of 816 Qatari riyals, and the highest deal in terms of value was a multi-use building in the dam area on an area of ​​1248 square meters and the deal was completed at an advance price of 2866 QR to register the deal 38.5 million riyals, which contributed to the rise of the municipality to The first rank in terms of real estate trading volume during the week.

Al-Daayen Municipality

Al-Daayen Municipality recorded the second highest real estate circulation during the past week, as the value of sold real estate in the municipality reached approximately 161.1 million riyals, or 35% of the total real estate traded at the state level, while the average price per square foot was 383 riyals, through 34 real estate sales, distributed in areas such as Al Kheesa, Al-Sakhma, Al-Aab, Umm Qarn, Jeryan Janihat, Rawdat Al-Hamama, Simeisma, and Abib Lusail. The highest price per square foot in the municipality of Al-Daayen was recorded at 2456 QR for selling a residential building in Lusail area on an area of ​​1876 square meters A total of 49.6 million Qatari riyals.

Al-Rayyan Municipality

Al Rayyan Municipality ranked third in terms of value of real estate traded during the week, which recorded a total value of approximately 72.2 million Qatari riyals, or 16% of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, distributed over 21 real estate sales in Azghawa, New Al Rayyan, Al-Aziziya, Al-Luqta, Al-Maarad, Al-Maamoura, Umm Al-Sanim, Bani Hajar, Bu Sidra, Abu Hamour, Gharafa Al Rayyan, Fereej Al-Sudan, Fereej Al-Murra, Muaither, while the square foot price averaged 406 Qatari riyals, while the municipality recorded the sale of a piece A mixed-use space plot in Fereej Sudan, on an area of ​​939 square meters. The transaction was completed at an advance price of 118,000 riyals, to register the transaction 11.3 million riyals.

Al Wakra Municipality

The value of real estate transactions amounted to approximately 18.8 million Qatari riyals. Al-Wakrah Municipality came in the fourth rank in terms of real estate deals that were registered according to the real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, which is 4% of the total value of real estate distributed among 9 real estate deals only distributed On the areas of Al-Mashaf, Al-Wakra, Al-Wukair, and the land area, the sale of 6 plots was recorded, while the municipality recorded the sale of 3 housing operations, at an average price per square foot that reached 248 riyals.

North Municipality

The North Municipality ranked fifth in terms of the total value of the real estate sold during the past week, where sales transactions amounted to approximately 15.9 million Qatari riyals, or 4% of the total value of real estate sold across the country, distributed in the regions of Aba Al-Dhofouf and Ruwais, and the North City. Through 10 real estate sales, with an average price per square foot of 150 Qatari riyals. The operations came in the form of two dwellings and eight deals for the land space, and no other forms of real estate were traded.

Umm Salal municipality

Umm Salal Municipality ranked sixth in terms of the value of real estate sold during the week, according to the real estate bulletin of the Real Estate Registration Administration, at 12.7 million riyals, and the average price per square foot reached 298 riyals, through the conclusion of 6 real estate deals distributed in the areas of Al Kharaitiyat, Umm Salal Ali Umm Salal Muhammed, Umm Abiriya, and the land and housing shares were divided into total deals concluded in the municipality by 3 operations each.

Municipality of Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira

The Municipality of Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira came in seventh place according to the statistics of the real estate bulletin at the Ministry of Justice, where the municipality recorded four sales of housing in the Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira regions with an average price per foot of 279 Qatari riyals only, i.e. a total of deals across the municipality reached 5.2 million Qatari riyals Approximately.

Al-Shahaniya Municipality

Al-Shahaniya municipality came in the eighth and last rank in real estate transactions during the past week according to statistics from the Ministry of Justice, by selling a house in a beautiful area on an area of ​​732 square meters and a price per square foot that did not exceed 114 Qatari riyals, with a total value of the deal amounted to 900 thousand Qatari Ryal.