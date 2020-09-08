The monthly report issued by the Reports and Market Research Department of Ezdan Real Estate Company monitored an increase in real estate trading during the first half of the current year compared to the first half of last year 2019, as real estate sales reached by the end of last June about 11.4 billion riyals, while transactions did not exceed during the corresponding half It has 10.8 billion riyals from last year, to record an increase of more than half a billion riyals, despite the tremendous challenges that the real estate market has faced since the beginning of this year with the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) and the precautionary measures imposed by the closure and scaling of a large number of sectors and activities in the world The index also continued to rise with the beginning of the second half of this year, as real estate transactions recorded about 2.8 billion riyals during July 2020, as the monthly data of the Planning and Statistics Authority showed that the number of real estate traded during the month increased by 153%, on an annual basis, with a total of 644 properties, compared to about 254 properties sold in the same period in 2019, and the number of real estate also increased Sales by 41.2% on a monthly basis, and it is expected that the index will continue its escalating pace during the second half with the easing of precautionary restrictions to confront the Covid 19 epidemic, and thus trading has recorded a total during the first seven months of this year exceeding 14.2 billion Qatari riyals, according to the data issued For the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.2% on a monthly basis, and it is expected that the index will continue its escalating pace during the second half with the easing of precautionary restrictions to confront the Covid 19 epidemic, and thus trading has recorded a total during the first seven months of this year exceeding 14.2 billion Qatari riyals, according to data issued by the Department Real estate registration at the Ministry of Justice.2% on a monthly basis, and it is expected that the index will continue its escalating pace during the second half with the easing of precautionary restrictions to confront the Covid 19 epidemic, and thus trading has recorded a total during the first seven months of this year exceeding 14.2 billion Qatari riyals, according to data issued by the Department Real estate registration at the Ministry of Justice.

In the framework of work to facilitate and develop the necessary procedures to obtain building permits, which will ultimately be in favor of revitalizing the real estate market, the Council of Ministers discussed during the last period a report on building permits and the mechanism for issuing them, and the difficulties that could arise and how to address them, whether related to the offices Consulting engineering or owners or the requirements of government service agencies.