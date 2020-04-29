Face masks, as well as sanitisers, are now easily accessible at major retailers and pharmacies in Qatar. Wearing masks has become compulsory for several sectors amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Shoppers at food and catering stores, apart from government and private sector employees and clients, and workers in the contracting sector, are required to use face masks, based on the new government directive, which came into effect on Sunday (April 26).

Speaking to Gulf Times, LuLu Group International regional manager Shanavas P M said they have enough stocks of face masks that will last for several months, ensuring a steady supply to meet the demand surge. “We have enough stocks but we sell them as per government instruction,” he said, adding that they always anticipate the demand for such items to continue even post Covid-19.

Various types of face masks such as surgical/disposable and N95 are on display at LuLu stores across the country. There is a two boxes per person limit. Each box contains 50 pieces of face masks. Carrefour Qatar, which also has stocks of face masks and sanitisers, is also strictly following the Qatari authorities’ directives and decisions, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to the company’s country manager Laurent Hausknecht.

“As for face masks, we sell them in a dedicated counter, and each customer has to present his ID to collect a box of 50 masks, eligible for a two-week period. The sales of face masks are now regulated through the Qatar ID, as mandated by the government,” he said.

Hausknecht noted that despite an uptick in sales during the first two weeks of March, particularly for sanitisation products, they have been working closely with their suppliers to deliver essential products to its customers. He said that Carrefour continues to ensure both its physical and online stores remain operational and fully stocked “to provide customers with what they need when they need” as it copes with the changes in consumer habits.

In addition to Carrefour’s existing stringent sanitisation standards, Hausknecht said they have put in place a set new of measures to ensure the safety of all its customers and colleagues. “The health and well-being of our colleagues and customers remain our number one priority, and this is why we have implemented comprehensive sanitisation and cleaning procedures, since the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, to complement our best-in-class hygiene measures,” he said.

“Our colleagues in security are carefully manning store entrances, to make sure customers are abiding by the government-mandated hygiene measures, especially regarding face masks. In addition, our partners from Qatar Red Crescent Society are showing great support in major hypermarkets, where they temperature check customers, and ensure social distancing guidelines are respected and adhered to at all times,” the country manager added.

A leading pharmacy in Doha echoed similar statements saying that all their stores in Qatar have more than enough of face mask supplies.