More than 40,000 visitors joined Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Qatar Shell in celebrating the Qatar National Day within the framework of the award-winning Koora Time initiative, at Darb Al Saai.

Children of all age groups participated in a number of sporting activities, including Football Darts and Billiards among other games, while parents were entertained at the Outdoor Majlis.

With the support of professional coaches from Koora Time, talented young footballers took part in the Tembah tournament, which took place at The Koora Time football pitch, the programme’s most popular venue.

Younger kids had their own dedicated zone, which featured a larger version of the X&O game and colouring activities, among other recreational events.

The annual event falls in line with QFA and Qatar Shell’s efforts to promote physical exercise and football to ensure the health and well-being of young people in Qatar. The initiative, which was developed by Qatar Shell in partnership with QFA, has been a resounding success, securing 12 awards since its inception almost a decade ago.