Family Visa in Qatar | How to get the family visa for wife and children in Qatar?

If you are reading this article, you are already in Qatar or received a job offer from Qatar or joined a company in Qatar. Welcome to Qatar!

Residents, who wish to bring their families to live in Qatar, can apply for a family visa for residence.

Before we proceed to the procedure and requirements for a family visa, you should aware that it’s impossible to get a residence permit in Qatar without an employment contract and also a local employer to act as a sponsor. Your employer must ensure your contract must be attested by the Ministry of Labour. Contracts should specify the job description, working hours, salary and also any other benefits that the employee is entitled to. The Arabic version of the employment contract governs employment and also business arrangements as per Qatari law.

Necessary documents to apply for a family visa:

First and foremost, you must have a valid residence permit to apply for a family visa in Qatar. Take a copy of your Qatar Resident ID Card (QID)

A Visa application form to be filled in from the typing Centre.

NOC letter from your company (it is valid only for 3 months from the date of the letter)

Employment Contract (If you’re working for a government or semi-government entity, you’ll need to present an official letter from your employer stating your profession and salary)

Education Certificate attested by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of your country and also Qatar embassy in your country. Also, there are many private attestation companies in Qatar get this work done on your behalf.

House Contract/Lease Agreement attested by the municipality (municipality shall require another set of documents like copy of the title, the copy of owner QID, layout, etc. for stamping)

Electricity and Water Receipt in your name

For Spouse: Marriage Certificate attested by MOFA of your country and also Qatar embassy in your country.

If it’s not in English then translation must be attested by MOFA and also Qatar embassy in your country

For Children: Child(s) Birth Certificate(s) attested by MOFA and also Qatar embassy in your country. If it’s not in English then translation must be attested by MOFA and also Qatar embassy in your country.

Six Month Bank Statement with a minimum salary of QAR 10,000 per month (or QAR 7,000 if family housing is provided by your employer)

Passport copy of the dependent (Wife / Children)

In case of sponsoring adults, a certificate of “good conduct” attested by “relevant authorities.”

Submit the Family Visa Application:

Submit the above documents in any of the Immigration offices and also collect acknowledgment which will carry Visa application number.

You can check the status on https://www.moi.gov.qa/ after 2 days.

In the above site, Choose Language. If you choose English, navigate to >> Home >> MOI Services >> Inquiries >> Visa Services >> Visa Approval Tracking

Enter Application Number, Visa Type as “Residency”, Application Date and also QID Sponsor

If approved,

If the visa is approved you will get a message on your mobile. Ensure that you have registered your mobile in METRASH. (METRASH is a service provided by MOI thru which all the message related to immigration will be received on your mobile)

If the application is approved you can pay the fees at any service center showing the acknowledgment you got when you applied.

If rejected,

Visit the immigration office and request a meeting with the visa approval committee.

Take a copy of the receipt as they will keep the original receipt with them and give the copy on which they will mention the meeting date

If there is no serious problem with your submitted documents after their scrutiny, you will be given an appointment date with the visa approval committee.

The committee will ask you simple question like what is your qualification, what is your profession. This is simply asked to check how you communicate (Keep a set of documents you submitted and all the copies of your education certificates. They will not ask but it is good to keep it with you)

They might ask you to check after three days. If everything is ok, you will get the approval on the very next day.

If the visa is approved you will get a message on your mobile. Ensure that you have registered your mobile in METRASH

If the application is approved you can pay the fees at any service center showing the acknowledgment you got when you applied

(METRASH is a service provided by MOI through which all the message related to immigration will be received on your mobile)

Procedure after approval:

With the receipt visit the Medical commission at Mesaimeer

Go to the female section (For your wife) and get her medical checkup

Give your Debit card for the payment which will cost you Qr.100

After which they will do the blood test and also X-ray (both sealed on your Receipt). Also, meet the Doctor to get the sign and seal, then they will enter the details in the system.

Once the medical is approved you will get a message on your mobile. Ensure that you have registered your mobile in METRASH (METRASH is a service provided by MOI). Through METRASH all the message related to immigration will be received on your mobile.

Once your medical is approved (sometimes it happens on the same day and sometimes within 2-3 days) you need to go to the Mesaimeer Immigration office and get your fingerprints registered.

Fingerprint registration for a family visa:

The fingerprint section is outside the main office, near to the parking lot.

Collect a form from the Men’s Fingerprint section (Only here you get the form)

Your wife should go to the women’s fingerprint section and register fingerprint. It will take 2-3 days for the update.

After 2-3 days, visit the Immigration office. Submit the filled for form with both your signatures to the respective counters where you will receive QID of your family members.

Follow the above procedures for family visa application, keep proper documents and also most importantly be patient. Wish you the best luck to bring in your family.