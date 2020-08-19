The FIFA Ethics Committee decided, after opening a preliminary internal investigation, to close the case related to the accusation of its Swiss president, Janie Infantino, by the judicial authorities in his country of “collusion” and “criminal behavior” in connection with his meetings with the resigned Attorney General Michael Lauber.

FIFA reported that the Independent Ethics Committee in its initial investigation properly examined the allegations and what was reported by the Swiss judiciary in the case opened against Infantino, and “after examining the relevant documents and evidence, the head of the investigation room decided to close the case due to the apparent lack of evidence related to any alleged violation of the Code of Ethics.” .

The Supreme Football Association considered that “based on the information available so far, no aspect of the behavior that has been analyzed constitutes a violation of FIFA regulations. Even some aspects do not fall within the provisions of the FIFA Ethics Code, or justify the adoption of any type of procedure, including: That pause. “