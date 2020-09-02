FIFA welcomed the great steps taken by the State of Qatar in the field of protecting workers’ rights, with the country hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup announcing major changes to labor laws, whereby workers can change employers without the need to obtain permission from the employer in addition to Determining the minimum wage without any discrimination, in a step that is the first of its kind in the region, describing it as a historic step that has received widespread praise from international human rights organizations.

It is reported that a large group of international organizations active in the humanitarian and labor field have praised the new law, notably the International Trade Union Confederation, Amnesty International, and the Center for Sports and Human Rights.

Huge team effort

In this regard, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We congratulate the State of Qatar for this important step. Since it was granted the right to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, huge collective efforts have been made by the local authorities and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. Our partner in Qatar, and the International Labor Organization for positive change, and we are very pleased to see this turned into a tangible development in the field of workers’ rights. “

“The achievement of this milestone long before the start of the tournament demonstrates the FIFA World Cup ™’s ability to bring positive change, and to leave a sustainable legacy. There is certainly room for further development, and we will continue to work closely with all partners to promote a progressive plan of action that returns. Benefits all workers in Qatar, whether they are involved in preparing for the tournament or not. “