FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ official hospitality packages go on sale

Hospitality packages available from 1 February at 12:00 CET at FIFA.com/hospitality

MATCH Hospitality reports unprecedented interest during pre-sales phase

The global launch of official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will give fans worldwide the chance to join a wave of excitement for the tournament after the pre-sales phase generated unprecedented levels of interest.

Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages with optional travel packages – including accommodation and flights – will provide an opportunity to experience spectacular football in an exclusive setting at a unique celebration of the global game in Qatar.

Representatives across the globe will be authorised to sell the packages on a first-come, first-served basis after FIFA and MATCH Hospitality, the worldwide exclusive rights holder of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, concluded a global sales agent tender process.

Strong demand is expected after the pre-sales purchase period generated significant interest from FIFA’s Commercial Affiliates and prominent Qatari client groups.

“We are delighted to see such extraordinary interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, when following challenging times, the world can come together for a global festival of football,” said FIFA Director of Commercial Revenue Nick Brown. “The FIFA Hospitality Programme has a proven track record of delivering a fantastic range of products, and in late 2022 we will open the door to world-class services and memorable experiences for hospitality clients.”

Demonstrating the anticipated appetite for next year’s final tournament, which will be staged in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022, the tournament’s hospitality agents have collectively committed to sales targets far beyond the totals achieved for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ and 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “The remarkable response we have had to our pre-sales has further cemented our belief that despite the events of recent months due to the global pandemic, there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hospitality Programme. Qatar promises to deliver an amazing tournament that will capitalise on its principal attributes; the close proximity of its eight stadiums which are all located in or within a short driving distance of Doha, a fascinating region with unique attractions, spectacular state-of-the-art stadiums, and traditional Arabic hospitality.”

The FIFA Hospitality Programme will offer guests packages that will include match tickets plus a wide range of on-site services at the stadiums, such as gourmet catering, premium beverages, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts, as well as additional ancillary services, including accommodation and air transportation.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said: “The launch of global hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brings us another step closer to delivering an extraordinary tournament in just under two years’ time. We have always said that Qatar 2022 will set new global benchmarks for the delivery of mega-events, and hospitality is no exception.

“Making guests welcome and feel entirely at home is a central tenet of Arab and Middle Eastern culture; alongside our partners, we look forward to greeting our fans and visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they come to Qatar, and help them make memories they will never forget,” he added.

For more information and to purchase official hospitality for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, visit FIFA.com/hospitality.