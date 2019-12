The second and final staging of Mughal-E-Azam: The Grand Musical, the multi-award-winning Broadway-style extravaganza from India at the Qatar National Convention Centre, will take place today. The musical is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. A total of 125 Indian talents are showcasing live singing and dancing performances and promising acts on lavish stage sets for the musical, presented by Q-Tickets. PICTURE: Shemeer Rasheed

Source:gulf-times.com