Katara – the Cultural Village yesterday honoured the finalists of Katara Award for Inventors.

The inventors honoured include Dr Somaya al-Maadeed, head, Computer Science and Engineering Department at Qatar University; Dr El Tayeb Bentria, from Hamad bin Khalifa University; and Ghada Mubarak al-Maadeed.

Dr Khaled bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, director general, Katara – the Cultural Village, said during the honouring ceremony that the award is part of Katara’s constant support for creativity and innovation, and its continuous interest in optimal investment in the energies of creative youth to develop their talents and capabilities, and motivate them so that they contribute with their bright ideas to serve Katara and its multiple cultural facilities.

Dr Somaya al-Maadeed said that she participated in the award by presenting a smart programme that allows locating a place in Katara and giving explanatory information about the various monuments, facilities and projects in Katara. (QNA)

Source:gulf-times.com