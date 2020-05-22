The announcement is released by the committee headed by its chairman Sheikh Dr Thaqil Al Shammari, following a meeting today at the headquarters of Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that Saturday will be the last day of Ramadan and that Sunday, May 24, will be the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.

This came in a statement released by the committee headed by its chairman Sheikh Dr. Thaqil Al Shammari, following a meeting today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Last updated: May 22 2020 07:22 PM