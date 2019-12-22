Chikey’s, a fast growing restaurant brand across the globe, has opened its first branch in Qatar, offering a wide range of flavours with a unique secret recipe comprising organic spices. Restaurant owners Hassan al-Meraikhi, Mohamed Anush and Shafeek Abdul Basheer led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Doha Souq Mall (located at Al Nasr St, Al Mirqab, one of the busiest areas in Doha), attended by a large number of guests and customers.

The opening also witnessed Indian expatriate Sayed Abduljabbar and other lucky attendees receiving buckets of chicken for being the first customers. “We only serve freshly made products, all of the raw materials are locally made and purchased,” Chikey’s operations manager Paul Bautista told Gulf Times at the event.

He said the restaurant serves fried and grilled chicken, pizza, pasta, and a lot more with a twist of Arabian tastes and spices. The menu offered is crispy, fresh and has its own secret recipes carefully overseen by its Research and Development team.

The restaurant concept is like semi fine dining that most of its products are made to order, ensuring the freshness of the food being served to customers.

Chikey’s, a brand registered under the US Patent and Trademark Office, is currently present in four countries with 11 outlets. By 2021, it will be serving up to eight countries with 26 outlets. Apart from having an Arabian twist, Bautista said Chikey’s also has an Italian concept that is appealing to customers in Doha.

“Our main dish is fried chicken, with a grilled option. We serve it in buckets, you have choices like if it is six-piece fried or six-piece grilled,” he said, stressing that “we don’t consider ourselves as fast food.”

“It is an Arabian brand but they changed the concept, including the interior design, which is unique. The ambience is welcoming and customers during our soft opening liked it,” Bautista added.

While Chikey’s uses freshly made products, he said its prices remain reasonable and affordable. “What we care about is the budget of the customer, value for money.”

Bautista said that Chikey’s is also expected to expand in the country in the near future as it aims to provide “a new sensation in taste and a menu ensuring that a wide range of taste is covered so that there is a dish for everyone.”

Source:gulf-times.com