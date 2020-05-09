FM gets call from his Ukraine counterpart HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani received yesterday a telephone call from Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba. During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and co-ordinated efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), in addition to topics of common concern.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani received Friday a telephone call from Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne. During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and co-ordination of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), in addition to topics of common concern.

