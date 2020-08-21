HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Thursday held a phone call with Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Dr Saeb Erakat.

During the call, they discussed developments in Palestine as well as regional and international developments.

In the context of the Palestinian cause, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed Qatar’s firm position in supporting the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and adhering to international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative as a basis for achieving a just and sustainable peace that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Erakat affirmed the Palestinian side’s appreciation of Qatar’s position and the efforts underway to stop the attack on the Palestinian territories and innocent civilians in Gaza.