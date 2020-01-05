Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani met in Tehran Saturday with HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.At the beginning of the meeting, the foreign minister conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Iranian president, wishing the Iranian people further development and progress.For his part, the Iranian president entrusted the foreign minister to convey his greetings to the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the regional arena, especially the recent events in Iraq, as well as calm measures to maintain the security and stability of the region.



HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani meets with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif



HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani meets with the Speaker of Iran’s Shura Council, Dr Ali Larijani



HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments on the regional arena, especially the recent events in Iraq, as well as ways of calm to maintain collective security of the region.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also met with the Speaker of the Shura Council of Iran Dr. Ali Larijani and they discussed the latest developments on the regional arena, especially the recent incidents in Iraq.