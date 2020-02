The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received a written message from HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them. The message was handed by Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak al-Mansouri during his meeting with the Pakistani minister of foreign affairs.

Source:gulf-times.com