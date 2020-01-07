HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani yesterday held a telephone conversation with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. During the phone call, they discussed the latest regional developments, especially the latest developments in Iraq, and ways to resolve the controversial issues in the region.

FM condoles with Australian counterpart

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani yesterday held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Marise Payne. Bilateral relations and issues of common concern were reviewed during the phone call. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs offered the condolences of Qatar to the minister of foreign affairs of Australia and to the families of the victims of the ongoing bushfires in Australia. He also expressed Qatar’s full solidarity with the Australian government and support for its efforts to recover the country from the impact of the devastating fires.

FM receives phone call from Indian counterpart

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani yesterday received a phone call from India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. During the phone call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region, in addition to issues of common concern.

Indian envoy to grace ICC’s 22nd annual dance festival on Jan 10

Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) is organising the yearly dance festival on January 10 from 6pm at Birla Public School auditorium. P Kumaran, Indian ambassador and patron of ICC, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Dance students, trained by ICC dance teacher, Metilda Solomon, will participate in this festival. Bharathanatyam and Kuchipudi will be performed in various forms with total of 16 dance performances.

Chevrolet trucks recalled over safety concerns

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in co-operation with Jaidah Automotive, announced the recall of Chevrolet Silverado LD models of 2014-2018 due to faulty programming of the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM). The ministry confirmed the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that vehicle dealers follow up on defects and repairs.

The ministry has said that it will co-ordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels: Call Centre: 16001, e-mail: [email protected], Twitter: @ MOCIQATAR, Instagram: MOCIQATAR, mobile app for Android and IOS: MOCIQATAR.

