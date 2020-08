Al Sheehaniya Municipality, represented by the Health Control Department, carried out an inspection campaign on food establishments at Al Jamiliyah, Al Rayyis, Rawdat Rashid, Umm Al Zbar and Abu Nakhleh areas.

During the campaign, awareness was given on health measures for the safety of food to food establishment owners and workers.

Legal measures were taken against establishment which violated Law No. 8 of 1990 regarding the regulation of human food control.